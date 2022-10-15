Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night.
Louisa County 56, Western Albemarle 0
Orange County 42, Fluvanna County 7
Goochland 42, Monticello 14
Strasburg 42, Madison County 14
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14
Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6
Catholic 38, St. Anne’s Belfield 32
Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge 7
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
