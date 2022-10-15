Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, October 14th

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night.

Louisa County 56, Western Albemarle 0

Orange County 42, Fluvanna County 7

Goochland 42, Monticello 14

Strasburg 42, Madison County 14

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14

Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6

Catholic 38, St. Anne’s Belfield 32

Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12

Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12

Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge 7

Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28

East Rockingham 35, Luray 14

