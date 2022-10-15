CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police say they are investigating a shooting that took place near Ridge McIntire Road around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
CPD says they have officers with several possibly involved individuals, and that right now, there is not an ongoing threat.
This is a developing story, and we will update you with more details as we get them.
