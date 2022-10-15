Advertise With Us
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the CASCPA Critter Lift and Rummage store held their fourth annual donation and fundraising event.

The fundraiser helps the shelter bring in donations such as treats and toys for animals at the shelter.

People were able to buy specialty items such as hand painted pottery and clothing at the event.

Last year, the event raised more than $7,300 for animals in need.

“That takes care of a lot of the animals with food, our house, and our clinic. That’s a huge dollar amount that makes a really large impact, so anything that we do today will help us throughout the rest of the year,” said Catherine Charlebois with the CASPCA

All proceeds that are raised go directly back to the SPCA and to the animals in their care.

