Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

The funds go to support women’s health and breast cancer research.

The hospital offers resources such as free scans, wigs, and even retreats.

“Sometimes as women we put ourselves second, third, fourth, and it’s just nice to be able to encourage people even if you have to take the backseat and make your health the most important thing,” Women’s Committee Chair Jennifer McGlothlin.

