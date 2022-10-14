Weekend Warmth. Late Showers Sunday. Much Cooler Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enjoy the warmth this weekend, some of the coolest air, so far, of the Autumn season, arrives next week. Much warmer and breezy, Saturday with high temperatures well in the 70s. More clouds will arrive on Sunday, with some showers likely by evening and into Monday morning. This in association with a temperature tumbling cold front. Well below average temperatures next week, with highs in the 50s, 40s for higher elevations, and overnight lows in the 30s and 20s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, warmer. Breezy at times. Highs low to upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Rain shower chances increase from west to east by late afternoon and evening. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain showers Sunday night, especially near and south of I-64. Lows lower 50s.

Monday: Variable clouds, chance of showers early. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s.

