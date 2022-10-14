Virginia SCC takes step towards making solar energy more affordable and accessible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s State Corporation Commission, or SCC, is taking a big step towards making solar energy more affordable and accessible.

It ruled that customers participating in Dominion Energy’s multi-family solar program will pay a monthly utility and administrative fee of $16.78 a month.

This comes after the Southern Environmental Law Center filed comments asking the SCC to reject Dominion’s proposed charge of $87.65 a month.

The SELC says Dominion’s multi-family solar program will allow people who are not homeowners to take part in the transition to clean energy.

