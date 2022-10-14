Advertise With Us
UVA Miller Center hosts panelists to discuss 2022 election

UVA Miller Center Panel
UVA Miller Center Panel(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’s Miller Center brought in panelists to discuss the 2022 election and which issues they think will stand out.

Mary Kate Cary, a former speech writer for President George H.W. Bush, says the economy and the high levels of inflation are going to be the top issues on people’s minds.

Other panelists said abortion rights will play a key role in how people vote.

“The reason I think it’s abortion is because if you look at the special elections that we’ve had since, we’ve seen not only Democrats outperform Biden in those districts, but we’ve also seen record levels of new voter turnout,” UVA politics professor Jennifer Lawless said.

The panelists, including Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Clarence Page and POLITICO founder John Harris, also talked about the impact former President Donald Trump still has on voters.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

