UVA Heath emphasizes importance of bivalent booster before the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it’s important to get your omicron specific booster as we head into the colder months and spend more time indoors.

UVA currently has 18 patients hospitalized with COVID, with three of those in the ICU.

It says at least 80% of the cases it is seeing are the BA.5 variant.

“Getting a vaccine here in October by Halloween would boost your immune system and have your immune system prepared to respond to be exposed to COVID in November, certainly by the holidays and by Thanksgiving,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.