Sunny and warmer weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought showers to the area yesterday, has moved to our east. High pressure will build in, delivering plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures over the next couple of days. Our next cold front will advance across the region Monday, with much cooler conditions for much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

