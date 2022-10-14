Advertise With Us
Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign

Louisa Co. shirts given to people who support Hurricane Ian victims
Louisa Co. shirts given to people who support Hurricane Ian victims(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida.

If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a Live, Laugh, Love, Louisa shirt.

“HR had this idea to respond for hurricane relief and we were able to come together and administration coordinated the effort, as far as getting the shirts and getting the message out there,” Cindy King, Louisa’s public relations, social media, and marketing coordinator said.

Click here for a list of organizations where you can donate to support the cause and to find out how to pick up a shirt.

The campaign ends October 21.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

