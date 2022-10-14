Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Justice Dept. seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File))
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.

The special master process has caused some delays to the Justice Department’s investigation into the storage of top-secret documents at the home. But a major hurdle was cleared last month when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit lifted a temporary bar on the department’s ability to use the seized classified documents as part of its criminal probe.

The move permitted a core aspect of the probe to resume, greatly reducing the chances that the special master process could have a significant impact on the investigation. But department lawyers returned to the court Friday to ask for the entire special master review to be shut down, saying the judge who made the appointment had no basis for doing so and Trump was not entitled to an independent review of the seized records or to claim privilege over them.

“Plaintiff has no plausible claim of executive privilege as to any of the seized materials and no plausible claim of personal attorney-client privilege as to the seized government records — including all records bearing classification markings,” according to the department’s brief.

“Accordingly,” they added, “the special-master review process is unwarranted.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Solar panels (MGN)
Virginia SCC takes step towards making solar energy more affordable and accessible
The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
Bivalent booster shots now available for younger children
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Heath emphasizes importance of bivalent booster before the holidays
UVA Miller Center Panel
UVA Miller Center hosts panelists to discuss 2022 election