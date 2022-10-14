Charlottesville High School engineering students visit with US Patent and Trademark Office

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School students are learning how to become inventors and how to protect themselves in the process.

“A patent is issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office. It is an intellectual property right, it is a federal right,” Elizabeth Dougherty with the USPTO said.

On October 14, a CHS class of engineering students gathered for a question-and-answer style lecture with the USPTO. Dougherty and her colleague Stephen Yanchuk led the discussion.

“Everyone in our class is basically trying to solve a problem, and they’re using the materials available in the engineering lab to do that,” engineering student Harriet Novak said.

The session gave students information on the process behind patenting, what is eligible to be patented, and how the protections work internationally. Doughterty says the goal is to inspire and empower the students to see themselves as inventors and innovators.

The students say they learned a lot from the lecture, including that a patent lasts for 20 years, that it is only functional in the country of which it was filed, and that it also works to exclude others besides the inventor from making, using, offering for sale, selling, or importing their invention within those 20 years.

Yanchuck, who is also the school’s assistant wrestling coach, spoke about the flexibility in his role with the USPTO and offered the idea as a career choice for students.

“Their questions showed that they understood the complexity of the intellectual property protection ecosystem, and that was awesome,” Yanchuck said,

Engineering student William Keenan says the conversation was key for him and his classmates.

“Having them be introduced to this kind of world of patenting and protecting other people’s ideas and inventions is really crucial to progressing our society as a whole,” Keenan said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.