Briefly Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few fair-weather clouds in the blue sky on this Friday. Temperatures will be near average for this time in October.

Expect a quick drop in temperature after sunset.

Much warmer for Saturday afternoon. Southwest winds will be gusty at times.

Clouds arrive Sunday ahead of a quick moving rain maker. Showers are more likely by Sunday evening and overnight. They will exit by Monday morning. The bulk of the rain looks to fall near and south of I-64 at this time.

The chilliest air mass of the season so far is due in by mid next week!

Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Friday night: Fine for high school football. Temperatures cool through the 60s and 50s after sunset. Lows in the 40s by dawn under a clear sky.

Saturday: A quick warm-up. Southwest winds will boost highs in the 70s. Fine weather for Martha’s Marker in Charlottesville. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Rain shower chances increase from west to east by evening. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain showers Sunday night, especially near and south of I-64. Lows lower 50s.

Monday: Trending drier through the day. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

