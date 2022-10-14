Bivalent booster shots now available for younger children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children as young as five years old can now get a bivalent COVID booster shot.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and CDC.

Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says many different viruses are being passed around the classroom this season.

“The FDA and the CDC approved the new Bivalent booster for both Moderna and Pfizer for children as young as five years old. Up to this point, we’ve been able to give the Bivalent booster to 12 and up so this was a big day for the younger kids,” Dr. Perriello said.

Doctor’s offices and pharmacies are still waiting on shipments of the new booster shots, but they expect to have them soon.

