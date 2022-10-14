Advertise With Us
5th graders from Meriwether Lewis Elementary learn about cybersecurity

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students in the Center 1 Information and Communication Lab are working with a younger audience to increase their cybersecurity awareness.

The Center 1 students came to Meriweather Lewis Elementary school to teach a fifth-grade class how to be safe online.

The high school students taught the younger students about how to spot cyber theft, as well as its dangers.

“For kids and younger people, it would look like the cyber thieves want you to do something for somebody else,” Center 1 student Callaghan Craig said. “My own grandparents would fall for every single link that came in their email, and they bricked three computers that were just so full of viruses and malware and just really nasty stuff on there that the computers did not run,” Craig said.

Craig told the students that while it may seem like an innocent request, looks can be deceiving.

“[If I were a thief,] I’d be like, ‘Your parents have won an award! It’s a surprise, you don’t want to tell them about it, but I need you to enter your address, or your zip code,’ or something,” Craig said. “Whatever it is, it’ll be something that intends to do you harm so it’ll be stealing passwords and logins, credit card financial information, which is really dangerous.”

The Center 1 students brought in an example program to show them just how quickly cyber thieves can steal information.

“We played this like thing on their computer, about how long it would take to crack passwords. Some of them took three years, some of them took like 2.4 seconds,” fifth grader Timothy Keller said.

“I think the kids listen to the high schoolers in a way that they listen differently to me,” fifth grade teacher Anna McQuitty said. “The four walls of the classroom just got blown open.”

