UVA’s trick-or-treating on the Lawn is back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two years off due to the COVID pandemic, a beloved UVA tradition is back. Students are excited for the return of trick-or-treating on the Lawn.

Started by UVA students in the 1980s, trick-or-treating on the Lawn is a longstanding tradition enjoyed by students, children, and families in Charlottesville.

“Lawn residents, range residents, pavilion residents are going to be opening their doors to the Charlottesville community for kids to just kind of walk around and get candy, wear their little costumes and kind of just be a community together,” fourth-year Lawn resident Raghda Labban said.

Labban is heling organize the event this year.

“We have spaces on south Lawn where other UVA clubs and just general organizations are going to be tabling as well, passing out information about their clubs, but also some different kinds of activities,” Labban said.

She says this year will be very special, and for many students it will be their first time trick-or-treating on the lawn.

“I know that UVA students are getting really excited about it, so we would love to get to engage with the Charlottesville community in that way,” Labban said.

The event will take place on Halloween from 5-7 p.m. and is open to everyone.

