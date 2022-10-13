Advertise With Us
US veteran killed in Ukraine ID’d by sister

Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho, died in Ukraine last week, his sister says.
Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho, died in Ukraine last week, his sister says.(Source: Jenny Partridge Corry/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - A U.S. Army veteran and a father of five has been killed in Ukraine.

The State Department is only saying a U.S. citizen has died there.

But his sister has identified him as Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho.

The 34-year-old had been fighting alongside the Ukrainians since the end of April.

His sister said, “He thought he was fighting for a noble cause.”

But last week, when Partridge and some other men were clearing trenches in eastern Ukraine, they were ambushed by two Russian vehicles.

Partridge was shot in the head and died in the hospital Tuesday.

His body is on its way back to the U.S. and he’ll be buried in a VA cemetery in Idaho.

