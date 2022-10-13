Advertise With Us
Showers and a scattered storm

Outstanding weekend !
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Another line of showers and a scattered storm will be possible this afternoon. A period of heavy rain and gusty wind can be expected. Conditions begin to improve tonight into Friday. Sunshine will return Friday into the weekend with slightly above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers & a scattered storm, High: low 70s

Tonight: Clearing & chilly, Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Early shower, clearing, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

