Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed.

“It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

He says there’s been a lack of publicly accessible free bathrooms on the Downtown Mall.

Business owners are dealing with mall visitors asking to use their private restrooms. This is something the city wants to change.

“The plan will provide two public bathrooms in York Place,” Payne said.

He says it’s a part of the city’s budget and the office of economic development agreed to lease the two bathrooms, a cheaper choice than porter potties.

“Depending on where you put them, it may be less central to the DTM and where people are congregating and shopping,” Payne said.

The goal is to create a better Downtown Mall experience.

“I think it’s about making the Downtown Mall more of a public place where you don’t need to purchase something to be there, which is really the vision of the Downtown Mall,” Payne said.

Starting on November 1, the public bathrooms in York Place will be available while the facility is open.

