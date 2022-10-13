Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

Charlottesville city enters a lease for two public bathrooms in York Place on the Downtown Mall
Charlottesville city enters a lease for two public bathrooms in York Place on the Downtown Mall(none)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed.

“It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

He says there’s been a lack of publicly accessible free bathrooms on the Downtown Mall.

Business owners are dealing with mall visitors asking to use their private restrooms. This is something the city wants to change.

“The plan will provide two public bathrooms in York Place,” Payne said.

He says it’s a part of the city’s budget and the office of economic development agreed to lease the two bathrooms, a cheaper choice than porter potties.

“Depending on where you put them, it may be less central to the DTM and where people are congregating and shopping,” Payne said.

The goal is to create a better Downtown Mall experience.

“I think it’s about making the Downtown Mall more of a public place where you don’t need to purchase something to be there, which is really the vision of the Downtown Mall,” Payne said.

Starting on November 1, the public bathrooms in York Place will be available while the facility is open.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Nelson Community Wellness Alliance event
Nelson Community Wellness Alliance getting a big federal boost
Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driver shortage and reconfiguration plans
Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans
Bus with Charlottesville City Schools
Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driver shortage and reconfiguration plans
Senior statesmen hold candidate forum for the 5th district
Senior statesmen hold candidate forum for the 5th district