Pediatric Research of Charlottesville recruiting teens for migraine clinical trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is looking for teenagers to participate in a new clinical trial working to alleviate migraines.

“In children, a lot of times it goes undiagnosed because they don’t always have the vocabulary, they don’t understand it enough to diagnose it,” Eric Eagle with Pediatric Research of Charlottesville said.

The center says migraines can affect between 5 - 10% of elementary school students and up to 15% of high schoolers.

“Biohaven, it’s a migraine medication that’s already been approved in adults for us to treat acute migraines and also used as a treatment for prophylaxis, but in this study, we’re just looking at children from 12 to almost 18,” Dr. Paul Wisman with Pediatric Research of Charlottesville said.

The study is recruiting teens who have been experiencing at least one migraine a month for at least 6 months.

“It’s a pretty complex neural neurological disease. o, the way that a person will experience it is completely different, in same way that they would respond to medication. So we would just like to provide this option for children to get the treatment that they need. If other ones aren’t working,” Eagle said.

Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is one of more than 90 sites in the U.S. participating in the study.

For more information about participating in the study, call (434) 872-9384 or click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.