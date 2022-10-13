Advertise With Us
A new partnership from a Crozet autonomous vehicle company expands operations overseas

Driverless Vehicle
Driverless Vehicle(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - An autonomous vehicle company in Crozet is expanding its capabilities and global reach.

Perrone Robotics uses a virtual driver kit to convert any vehicle into a driverless vehicle.

Now, Perrone is teaming up with an Italian company called Rampini Carlo SpA to bring its drop-in kits called “To Navigate You,” or “TONY,” to Rampini’s electric buses.

“Rampini based in Italy has a six meter all electric and hydrogen-powered bus. It can power it either way, so it’s a zero-emissions bus platform with a 30 passenger capacity,” CEO of Perrone Robotics Paul Perrone said.

Perrone is installing its autonomous drive capabilities into Rampini’s vehicles to be used in Europe on any routes.

