A new partnership from a Crozet autonomous vehicle company expands operations overseas

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - An autonomous vehicle company in Crozet is expanding its capabilities and global reach.

Perrone Robotics uses a virtual driver kit to convert any vehicle into a driverless vehicle.

Now, Perrone is teaming up with an Italian company called Rampini Carlo SpA to bring its drop-in kits called “To Navigate You,” or “TONY,” to Rampini’s electric buses.

“Rampini based in Italy has a six meter all electric and hydrogen-powered bus. It can power it either way, so it’s a zero-emissions bus platform with a 30 passenger capacity,” CEO of Perrone Robotics Paul Perrone said.

Perrone is installing its autonomous drive capabilities into Rampini’s vehicles to be used in Europe on any routes.

