Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.

Now, Dillard is a six-year cancer survivor.

“I’m very favorable to Martha Jefferson, because I’ve worked there my entire career and the staff is great, the healthcare is great. We believe in the caring tradition and certainly, me being an employee, I was more familiar with everything, and I have to say that helped a lot,” Dillard said.

Dillard hopes her story will inspire those who are going through their own fights.

“You’d have to dig deep inside yourself to realize you can do it. You can get through it. I developed a motto for myself that I wasn’t going to let cancer beat me, I was going to beat cancer,” Dillard said.

Michelle Bushrow works at Martha Jefferson as a nurse practitioner specializing in high-risk breast cancers.

“I see women who are at a highlight time risk for developing breast cancer, and at the Cancer Survivorship Clinic, I see women who have survived a diagnosis of breast cancer in their lifetime,” Bushrow said.

The 29th Annual Martha’s Market event is coming up as way for the Martha Jefferson Foundation to raise funds and awareness around breast cancer.

“They can obtain wigs or specialty, so instead of toothpaste or creams or lotion, shampoo, Chapstick, there’s some other symptom management things for nausea. This is all free to them because of the work of the Women’s Committee,” Bushrow said.

Martha’s Market will be held on Oct. 15 at IX Park and the Downtown Mall. More information on the event can be found here.

