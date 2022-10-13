Clearing Tonight and Chilly. Cooler Friday. Warming for Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few stray showers early this evening, will give way to clearing skies, in the wake of a cold front pushing across the region early tonight. Chilly start Friday morning and a cool, but sunny day. Temperatures will warm for the weekend, back in the low to mid 70s - near or above average. More sunshine Saturday, but clouds will gather Sunday, ahead of the next cold front. Some showers may arrive by Sunday evening, but more expected Monday. Much cooler temperatures next week, in the wake of this front.

Tonight: Few early showers. Gradual clearing and chilly. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, warmer. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Late day, evening showers possible. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s.

