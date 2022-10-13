Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) hosted the first session of “Public School Matters” on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new webinar series addresses some of the issues parents care about most. CUPE gave an update on where bus drivers staffing stands.

“What they hope to do by November 9 is to do a real rerouting of the whole system that might impact everybody, whether their child is currently on the bus or whether they’re hoping to get off of the waitlist,” Charlottesville City Schools Community Supervisor Beth Cheuk said.

With these new routes it’s hoping to have fewer than 100 students per school tier on the waitlist. It’s able to do so with more drivers.

“That’s very optimistic to think that we could go from eight pupil drivers, up to a possible 16 in the next month, it’s very exciting. So that’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s just like I say, it just seems like it’s tricky. It’s not an easy job,” Cheuk said.

One of the ways it attracted those new drivers was by raising the base pay this month up to $21 an hour.

The webinar also gave a detailed update on the progress of the reconfiguration and renovation plan for Charlottesville schools.

“This will be the last year that the current normal will exist,” Wyck Knox with VMDO Architects said.

Construction of the new middle school project is expected to start in June of 2023 and last 2 years.

“We want to split the sixth grade into two distinct learning communities, which would be about 150-160 students, and have that follow to the seventh grade. And then only when you get to eighth grade kind of group all of the class together in that final step before they move up to CHS,” Knox said.

Renovation of existing buildings would begin in June of 2025 and finish one year later.

Some of the changes will bring increased security.

