Charlottesville City Schools opens new ESL Center to help non-English speaking families acclimate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools has opened an ESL welcome center to help families who speak another language.

The center connects with all nine Charlottesville public schools. It will help families register for school, submit documents, complete language screening tests, and more.

“We just want to make sure we know them. That they know they are welcomed. That we care about them and their children. We want them to learn how we do things here because a lot of time it’s very different from the relationships that they have with teachers and schools in their country,” ESL counselor Sherry Stewart said.

The welcome center is open every Tuesday and Thursday at the district’s central annex at Charlottesville High School.

