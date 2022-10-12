UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is taking part in ACTIV-6, a national drug trial that’s trying to tackle COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers are investigating drugs that have already been approved by the FDA - like the antidepressant Fluvoxamine - to see if they have any benefits to fighting coronavirus.

“So the idea is to see if we can find a dose of this drug that would actually be effective in helping people, not only to staff at the hospital, but also to have faster resolution of their symptoms if they get COVID,” Doctor Jackson with UVA Health said.

UVA Health is encouraging anyone 30 or older with COVID-19 symptoms to take part in the trial. Click here for more info.

