Showers and Few Storms Likely Thursday. Drier, Cooler Friday

Isolated Severe Threat Thursday PM - Mainly Gusty Winds
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers developing late tonight and some widespread rain early Thursday morning. This in advance of an approaching cold front. As we move into the afternoon, a line of showers and a few storms likely to develop, as it races from west to east across the region. At this time, early to mid afternoon, for this line of showers and a few storms. Isolated severe wind gusts possible during this time, mainly across Central Virginia. Rain amounts around a half inch or so.

Clearing out Thursday evening, behind the front. Cooler and dry Friday with highs in the 60s. A nice weekend with daytime highs nearing 70 Saturday and low 70s Sunday. A few showers possible late Sunday night into Monday. Turning much cooler by the middle of next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, showers developing late. More widespread overnight. Lows 55-60.

Thursday: Morning rain tapers off. During PM a line of scattered showers and few storms. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Late day showers possible. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Monday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 50s.

