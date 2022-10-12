Senior statesmen hold candidate forum for the 5th district

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates for the 5th District were invited to the Senior Statesmen of Virginia’s forum Wednesday, October 12.

Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg was on-hand for the event. Rep. Bob Good’s office had previously announced that the Republican incumbent would be unable to attend.

Throneburg said he feels strongly about climate change and women’s rights, as well as political cooperation.

“At the very minimum, my willingness to work with others to get things done on behalf of constituents makes some more qualified than him,” the candidate said.

Election Day is November 8.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.