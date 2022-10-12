Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Senior statesmen hold candidate forum for the 5th district

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates for the 5th District were invited to the Senior Statesmen of Virginia’s forum Wednesday, October 12.

Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg was on-hand for the event. Rep. Bob Good’s office had previously announced that the Republican incumbent would be unable to attend.

Throneburg said he feels strongly about climate change and women’s rights, as well as political cooperation.

“At the very minimum, my willingness to work with others to get things done on behalf of constituents makes some more qualified than him,” the candidate said.

Election Day is November 8.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall...
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning
The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (FILE)
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof
UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial