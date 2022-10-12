Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Police searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen in Los Angeles

The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then sexually assaulted. (Credit: LAPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect seen on video Tuesday allegedly abducting a 14-year-old victim.

The department said the victim was later sexually assaulted.

According to police, officers were called to investigate the sexual assault of a minor by an unknown suspect at a park.

Security footage released by the LAPD shows a man leading a person through a residential neighborhood. He has his left arm over the person’s shoulder and his right arm pressed toward the person’s body.

Investigators say the suspect threatened the victim with a weapon, forced them into a bathroom and sexually assaulted the victim.

According to an LAPD statement, the suspect left the location traveling in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power