Monticello QB Matt Dixon named Falcon Club player of the week

Falcon Club 10/12
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School’s Matt Dixon is this week’s Falcon Club player of the week.

The senior quarterback completed 12 of 15 passes Friday night against Fluvanna for 172 yards and 5 touchdowns, leading the Mustangs to their first win of the season.

“We had a great week of practice. The guys up front gave me time in the pocket and go through my reads,” Dixon said.

“He’s a real energizer to our team, brings great energy to everything he does. He’s very passionate and that passion shows in everything he does in our program and encourages his teammates to bring that same energy in everything they do,” Head Coach Matt Hicks said.

Dixon also made five tackles on defense. His performance helped Monticello snap a 15-game losing streak, going back to April of last year.

“It’s huge, everyone on this team has worked so hard. Through the summer and spring, we’ve worked so hard for two seasons straight and we finally got the result we wanted,” Dixon said.

“We’ve talked with him. When they can put together a consistent practice week together it’ll really produce results and it cetrainly did on Friday,” Coach Hicks said.

Dixon’s 5 touchdown passes Friday tied a single-game school record, matching the 5 touchdowns Joe Sanford threw almost 20 years ago.

“It feels great. I’ve given everything to this football program. I’d be nothing without my receivers catching those balls. I’d be nothing without my line blocking. I give the credit to those guys,” Dixon said.

