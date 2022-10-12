Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Increasing clouds and seasonal

Rain and scattered storm Thursday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see increasing clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be seasonal, and breezes will become more steady. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and a scattered storm is expected Thursday. Once the front advances across the region, look for clearing skies and cooler conditions for Friday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late showers, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Showers 7 scattered storm, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday; Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Early sun, increasing clouds
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Seasonable and Warm Wednesday. Showers Likely and Few Storms Thursday