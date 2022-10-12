Increasing clouds and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see increasing clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be seasonal, and breezes will become more steady. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and a scattered storm is expected Thursday. Once the front advances across the region, look for clearing skies and cooler conditions for Friday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late showers, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Showers 7 scattered storm, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday; Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

