Early sun, increasing clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness today. Temperatures will be seasonal, and breezes will increase this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and a scattered storm will be possible Thursday. Behind the front skies will clear and conditions will cool Friday. However, look for warmer temperatures and sunshine this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late showers, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & scattered storm, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

