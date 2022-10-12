Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity.

Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an expert on pediatric infectious disease with UVA Health.

“Now in October, and we’re seeing a lot of RSV infections, more than we typically would see in October typically when cases are just starting to rise,” Dr. Shirley said.

Dr. Shirley says the rise in severity is because the first infection with RSV is usually the worst, and many children never built a tolerance to RSV since COVID-19 prevention measures kept transmission low. She says the pandemic was the first time she had ever seen a winter season without RSV.

“Most children will be infected with RSV by the time they turn two years of age, so it typically causes an upper respiratory type of infection,” Dr. Shirley said. “We are seeing a lot of children get RSV and also being admitted with severe RSV.”

While RSV can be fatal, Dr. Shirley says it’s very rare, with related deaths being mostly among the elderly.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial
Early flu season concerns in Virginia
(STOCK)
UVA Health discovers ways to target blood pressure
Flu vaccine.
VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia