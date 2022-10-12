Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Crozet Elementary holds Bike & Walk to School Day to help build community

Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school.
Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school.

Crozet Elementary School says it was excited to bring back its Bike & Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12.

“They were out of bed before their alarms went off this morning,” PTO President Lauren Werner said. “Usually, I’m dragging them out of bed, so they were excited to come and see all their friends and walk to school.”

Wednesday’s walk ended with high-fives and one parent dressed up as a chicken.

“The idea of the chicken crossing the road,” DJ Stoeberl said. “You see kids who are little who maybe have a little sibling who’s not yet in school who’s thinking, ‘I want to be there. I want to high-five the chicken. Next year I want to hug the eagle.’”

Crozet Elementary School is also a lot larger this year: “We have 200-plus new students from Brownsville [Elementary School] that are now part of our community, so we have almost doubled in size,” Werner said.

Crozet Elementary says the walk, the ride, the chicken, and the eagle are all about building that community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning
The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (FILE)
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof
UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial
BRAFB
Chamber Rising Professionals help elderly community by preparing food boxes