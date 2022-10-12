Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is adding another job listing to its postings.

As of Wednesday, October 12, the city is without a permanent City Manager, police chief, and soon a fire chief. Next week, there will be an opening for executive director for the Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Hansel Aguilar held the title for a little more than a year, but he is about to take a job in California.

“I know it’s not good for morale when you see a lot of leaders in the community leave, especially in City Hall,” Aguilar said.

“It’s just going to be a huge loss for the city and a critical moment where we really need to figure out what the next steps are to ensure that civilian oversight is not derailed or delayed in Charlottesville,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

Aguilar is going to be the director of police accountability in Berkeley, which reportedly pays $200,000.

“I consider a lot of different factors,” Aguilar said. “What I can do, and how I can support my family. That’s something that is always very important to me.”

He says the next person to take charge in Charlottesville needs to understand its importance: “I think that is something that they need to embrace and be able to make sure they step into the role knowing that a lot of work you will be setting precedent in the Commonwealth,” Aguilar said.

Payne says it is time for City Council to make a game plan.

“We really need to carefully consider analysis of what his thoughts were, where does council need to give clearer direction, clarify the ordinance and just help get it firing on all cylinders,” the councilor said.

Payne acknowledges there has been a lot of turn over, but notes rebuilding takes time.

“I think things are substantially more stabilized then they have been compared to the past couple of years,” he said.

“These reasons that people are leaving, there for great opportunities. They’re going on to newer opportunities that they feel that’s better for themselves and their family. So, we’re happy for them,” Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade said.

Charlottesville plans to work with Aguilar before he leaves to make sure it looks for the right fit.

“We need to continue to raise awareness about what the oversight board is, where its limitations are, what it promises. I think that we need to continue to improve relationships between the different stakeholders,” Aguilar said.

His last day with the city is October 21.

