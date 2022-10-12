Chamber Rising Professionals help elderly community by preparing food boxes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Oct. 11, the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Professionals Group spent its afternoon helping out at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The group packed food boxes at the food bank’s branch in Charlottesville. The boxes are for low-income seniors enrolled in the senior food box program.

“The pandemic impacted everyone differently and we’re still seeing that today. The impact on seniors has been vast and deep and different and it really means a lot to us as rising professionals in the business community to be able to come here and give back to those in need, as well as to support this program so the food insecure seniors in our community know that they have something they rely on,” said Anna Isserow with the Rising Professionals Group.

Volunteers made around 2,100 boxes of food.

