Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Chamber Rising Professionals help elderly community by preparing food boxes

Rising Professionals Food
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Oct. 11, the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Professionals Group spent its afternoon helping out at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The group packed food boxes at the food bank’s branch in Charlottesville. The boxes are for low-income seniors enrolled in the senior food box program.

“The pandemic impacted everyone differently and we’re still seeing that today. The impact on seniors has been vast and deep and different and it really means a lot to us as rising professionals in the business community to be able to come here and give back to those in need, as well as to support this program so the food insecure seniors in our community know that they have something they rely on,” said Anna Isserow with the Rising Professionals Group.

Volunteers made around 2,100 boxes of food.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Rising Professionals Food
Rising Professionals Food
35th annual Virginia Film Festival announces 2022 film program
35th annual Virginia Film Festival announces 2022 film program
Ex-Republican congressman Denver Riggleman backs Democrat Abigail Spanberger
Ex-Republican congressman Denver Riggleman backs Democrat Abigail Spanberger
As fall ball season approaches, Harrisonburg Parks and Rec is in need of referees to officiate...
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec in need of referees for upcoming fall and winter sports