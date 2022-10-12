AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP helped a Charlottesville resident in need of a roof repair after a tree came down onto her house last winter.

AHIP is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency and home repairs to Albemarle County and the Charlottesville community.

It says that thanks to the Community Emergency Response Fund, it received full funding to repair Cynthia Napier’s roof.

“I’m just so thankful to God that Charlottesville has resources like this because I don’t know what I would have done. I met the people that put the roof on they did it all in one day,” Napier said.

If you have any questions or concerns about needed repairs with your HVAC system or roof, you can contact AHIP at 434-817-2447.

