Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof

The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (FILE)
The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP helped a Charlottesville resident in need of a roof repair after a tree came down onto her house last winter.

AHIP is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency and home repairs to Albemarle County and the Charlottesville community.

It says that thanks to the Community Emergency Response Fund, it received full funding to repair Cynthia Napier’s roof.

“I’m just so thankful to God that Charlottesville has resources like this because I don’t know what I would have done. I met the people that put the roof on they did it all in one day,” Napier said.

If you have any questions or concerns about needed repairs with your HVAC system or roof, you can contact AHIP at 434-817-2447.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning
UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial
Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school.
Crozet Elementary holds Bike & Walk to School Day to help build community
BRAFB
Chamber Rising Professionals help elderly community by preparing food boxes