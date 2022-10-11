Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Venable and Clark Elementary schools discuss name changes

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Potential name changes could be coming soon for two Charlottesville elementary schools.

Clark and Venable are the only ones not named after people directly connected to Charlottesville City Schools.

“When we initially started, we said that we would approach the schools in order of what their original or their most recent naming had been. And so the first two were Venable and Clark. So those are the two that we started and that’s the reason we started with those two,” CCS Special Projects Coordinator Beth Baptist said.

The process starts with a survey, then CCS will have a community forum October 19.

After taking into account both the survey and the community forum, a final decision will be made at the School Board meeting December 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Early flu season concerns in Virginia
Robert E Lee statue
Legal implications of Charlottesville Lee statue condition: what the plaintiffs want
UVA Football at GES
UVA football players spend time with Greer Elementary School students
(STOCK)
UVA Health discovers ways to target blood pressure