UVA Health discovers ways to target blood pressure

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia School of Medicine say they’ve found a new way to regulate blood pressure.

Their findings could help target a part of the blood vessel to lower blood pressure.

It is estimated that high blood pressure affects more than 116 million adults in the U.S., according to UVA Health.

“Hypertension is such a critical health concern in the U.S., and it’s a major risk factor for other disease conditions, as well such as stroke, heart disease, and many other disease conditions,” Swapnil Sonkusare with UVA Health said.

UVA Health says hypertension was responsible or contributed to more than 670,000 deaths in 2020.

