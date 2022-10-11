UVA football players spend time with Greer Elementary School students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are taking a break from football practice to spend time with students at Greer Elementary School.

“I just think it’s really impactful to talk to kids at this young age and, you know, they’re so full of energy and they want to learn so much from you,” Cohen King said.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong says Tuesday’s event helped them out of their football bubble.

“We’re able to get away from that, you know? That thought process of achievement, grinding, and all that. Just kind of like take a step back and coming over here to the school really does that for us. And, you know, hopefully, like I said, it makes an impact on these guys in the long run, and you know, they’ll have impact on us too,” Armstrong said.

“Our students are able to see the UVA student-athletes as kids just like them, a lot bigger kids, but they can see them as representation of themselves,” Principal Steve Saunders said.

Coach Tony Elliot says that it is important for athletes to engage with the community.

“One of the things we talked about as a program is being a program that acts authentic, connected, transparent, and about service,” Elliot said. “You have an opportunity to connect with the community here, and then also an opportunity to serve.”

The 34 players were at GES were just part of the team’s outreach effort. Others spread out all around the Charlottesville area Tuesday, October 11, for a variety of events.

