Sunny and warmer

Unsettled Thursday, clearing Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A chilly morning will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures today. As high pressure drifts east, a southwest wind will warm conditions into the 70s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front that will move through the region Thursday. Showers and a storm chance will accompany the front. Skies will clear by Friday, setting the stage for a great weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Showers & storm, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

