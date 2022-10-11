Advertise With Us
Small earthquake reported near Richmond

The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.(USGS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)

The earthquake was recorded around midnight.

The earthquake was recorded around midnight. (USGS)

There have been no reports of any damage.

