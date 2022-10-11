Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight.
The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)
The earthquake was recorded around midnight.
There have been no reports of any damage.
