Small earthquake reported near Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight.

A small (2.4) earthquake hit just after midnight in Goochland just north of I-64 on Manakin Road.



Quakes of this size typically DON'T cause damage but if you felt shaking at 12:03am, this could have been it! pic.twitter.com/naVIzMXpiG — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) October 11, 2022

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)

The earthquake was recorded around midnight.

There have been no reports of any damage.

