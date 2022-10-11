Seasonable and Warm Wednesday. Showers Likely and Few Storms Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasantly warm with highs back in the 70s Wednesday, ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring our best chance of showers and possibly a few storms Thursday. Cooler Friday and a nice weekend in the wake of this front.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, seasonable and warm. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Morning rain, then showers and a few storms during the PM. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Monday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low to mid 50s.

