Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Looks like a winner !

Eye to the sky Thursday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering another outstanding day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and slightly above normal temperatures. More of the same Wednesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front well to our west. Rain and a scattered storm will be possible Thursday. Skies will clear and temperatures will cool Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not s cold, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Rain & scattered storm, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and warmer
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
One Rain Chance This Week