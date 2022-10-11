Looks like a winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering another outstanding day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and slightly above normal temperatures. More of the same Wednesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front well to our west. Rain and a scattered storm will be possible Thursday. Skies will clear and temperatures will cool Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not s cold, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Rain & scattered storm, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.