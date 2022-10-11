Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.(Kohl's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Holiday shoppers will have to make sure they hit Kohl’s stores before Thanksgiving Day. The retail chain announced that its stores will be closed once again on the holiday on Nov. 24.

Kohl’s announced the closings in a release on Tuesday.

The stores were closed last year on Thanksgiving as well.

The company said eager customers can still place orders online at kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App.

The company also said the store hours for the upcoming holidays, including Black Friday, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea