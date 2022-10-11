Advertise With Us
Ex-Republican congressman Denver Riggleman backs Abigail Spanberger

(Source: Abigail Spanberger/Facebook)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.

Riggleman has crossed the political aisle to support incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat.

“It kind of reinforces Spanberger’s narrative of, you know, she’s a different type of Democrat. She is trying to reach across the aisle to people who aren’t just in her party,” J. Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said.

Coleman says he is watching the 7th District race closely.

“I call it the 52% District in 2020. It gave Joe Biden 52% of the vote in 2021. That’s exactly what it gave Glenn Youngkin as a Republican,” he said. “So, that tells me there are enough voters in the middle that you have to appeal to if you’re running in that type of area.”

An new ad featuring Riggleman appears to drive a wedge between Rep. Spanberger and her challenger, Yesli Vega.

“This contest is going to be a very key race to watch,” Coleman said.

