Early flu season concerns in Virginia

(Source: KCBD)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC says Virginia is in the yellow and is one of three states on its map recording moderate levels of the flu.

Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says this early spike in cases, along with other trends, is concerning.

“When we look to places like Australia, which usually has a flu season that runs during the summer, we typically mirror that and they’ve had the most severe season that they’ve had in the last five years or so. And so we can expect based on that we might have a rough season,” Dr. Bell said.

Dr. Bell recommends getting your flu shot as soon as possible and to wear a mask in public spaces this winter.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

