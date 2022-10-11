ACPD providing comfort to crime victims with a service dog

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A member of Albemarle County Police Department is a 4-year-old lab named Fiddy.

Fiddy comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Her job at ACPD is to provide comfort to victims of crimes, as well as be a stress reliever.

“She helps children that are sexually abused when they’re telling their story. She’s in there with them and helps them calm down and tell their story to the detective, to the commonwealth attorney, to whomever they need to tell their story to,” Victim Witness Program Assistant Deborah Graham said.

There are six K-9s that are trained to provide help to officers and the community.

