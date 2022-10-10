Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Yay Lunch helps kids, parents, and teachers one meal at a time

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Yay Lunch began feeding kids in one school five years ago, and now it has expanded to more than 170 schools.

“Parents see it as a great way to take a big task off their plate,” Yay Lunch President Derek Mansfield said.

Yay Lunch currently works with 7 schools and 12 vendors in Charlottesville.

“Kids love it because it’s just a really fun and exciting way to have lunch, and administrators at schools are over the moon because they basically don’t have to deal with lunch and they can focus on the thing that they really want to focus on, which is teaching,” Mansfield said.

Yay Lunch says it hopes to alleviate the stress on school staff.

“We’re trying to solve the problem for schools, and we’re making sure that they can provide healthy lunches for kids when the kids aren’t with their families.”

Both of Yay Lunch’s founders say that as parents, they understand the challenges surrounding school lunches.

“This is an age-old parent problem of getting your kids to eat when they’re not with you. You can either give them the things they like, or you could give them things that that you want them to have, but in any case, it’s a battle,” Mansfield said.

Yay Lunch allows kids to choose their lunch online while meeting parents’ nutritional standards.

“When they see our team walk in. The kids literally shout, ‘Yay Lunch!’ and so they’re really excited about the ability that they get something exciting every day for lunch. It’s new and different every day,” Mansfield said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Charlottesville Circuit Court hears motions in Lee statue hearing
Charlottesville Circuit Court hears motions in Lee statue hearing
Albemarle County Fire Rescue providing tips on fire safety
ACFR providing fire safety tips through pop-up events
Yoga 4 Life
Charlottesville event teaching cancer survivors yoga
(STOCK)
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense