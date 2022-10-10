CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s today. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine and pleasant conditions. A gradual warming trend will develop ahead of an approaching cold front. Our next chance for rain will be Thursday. As the front moves east, skies will clear by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, High: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.